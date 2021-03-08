TxDOT to close major road in Roanoke on Tuesday

The Texas Department of Transportation will close both directions of Business 114 near Hwy 377 for most of the day Tuesday.

The closure, from North Oak Street to Cannon Parkway, is scheduled for 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from TxDOT. This closure was originally scheduled for Saturday but was rescheduled to Tuesday. It’s needed so crews can safely pour concrete for the new Hwy 377 bridge. A detour will be in place.

This work is part of the $33.7 million improvement project that will reconstruct and widen Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks in Roanoke. Additional left-turn lanes and traffic signals will be constructed at several intersections within the project limits. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2023.