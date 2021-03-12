Around Argyle — March 2021

Winter of 2020 introduced us to the COVID-19 pandemic and winter of 2021 brought the Valentine’s Day storm. We continue to live in interesting times.

Last month’s storm and record-setting temperatures battered many families in Denton County. In Argyle, we saw a mixed impact, with some homes affected by extended power outages, water line breaks and flooding damage. Others saw few problems other than internet service interruption.

Here are a few observations about how we coped:

Power Outages. A power survey conducted by the town suggests that CoServ was able to limit continuous power outages to six hours or less for Argyle residents, despite the power shortage that affected the entire state. Many CoServ customers reported no power interruptions at all. Oncor customers had a more difficult week, with most customers losing power, some for up to two days. The disparity between the performances of the two electrical delivery organizations serving the town will get some serious attention in coming days.

Water Supply. Argyle Water Supply Corporation managed the crisis with no serious reported problems. While boil water notices were in effect in many Denton, Tarrant and Dallas County jurisdictions, Argyle Water’s supply system operated normally. Dripping faucets to prevent freeze damage to water lines led to some worries about water tower levels, but Argyle Water’s service was uninterrupted.

Sewer Service. The increased flow into the sewer system gave us a few anxious moments at one of the town’s lift stations, but our public works team was able to keep the situation under control. Our neighbors at the Town of Northlake generously offered to assist us with the loan of a vacuum truck, which proved to be unnecessary. Meters were read for Argyle Water’s customers before the storm. Higher water usage to prevent frozen pipes will show up on April bills. Sewer charges, however, which are kept level all year and based on winter month meter readings, will not increase for the year as a result of the storm.

Transportation. The town does not have a snowplow, but it does operate two sand trucks which were busy through the week of the storm. For the most part, drivers were able to stay on the road and steep hills remained passable.

Assistance and Wellness Checks. The Argyle Police Department worked their way through our neighborhoods to make wellness checks and offered assistance as requested. Public works employees supported homeowners who needed help shutting off water to their homes.

Neighbor Helping Neighbor. From assisting each other with shoveling driveways and sidewalks to exchanging information on preventing freeze damage, Argyle citizens came together to make a difficult week a little easier to handle.

I would like to say thank you to the town employees and the employees of the Argyle Water Supply Corporation for their professional response to the storm.

FM 407 Development Moratorium Update

The Graham Branch drainage study is underway. It will continue well into May, after the moratorium has expired. Once completed, the study will be used to assist the town and neighboring jurisdictions in assessing development impacts on downstream property owners. The Graham Branch study will also inform how Argyle looks at drainage impact assessments going forward.

Municipal Development District

The Municipal Development District bylaws will be completed and a vote on adoption will be taken by the council this month. As I have mentioned in earlier columns, Argyle aims to make the MDD available as a platform for bringing neighboring towns/cities, Denton County, and the Argyle Independent School District together to promote quality development outcomes to the benefit of the families who call the Cross Timbers home. As our corner of Denton County grows at a rapid pace, a regional approach to addressing development is increasingly important.

Residents of Argyle or the Argyle extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) who are interested in serving on the MDD board are invited to contact Town Administrator Rich Olson. There is a board application form available on the town website.

Crawford Road Project

We are essentially on schedule in rebuilding Crawford Road. Please take note that shortly after this column is printed, on March 8, the first detour will be in effect, taking eastbound traffic onto C Taylor Road.

Spring is Around the Corner

March can and often does bring weather surprises – it’s Texas – but springtime, warm temperatures and bluebonnets are on the way. I’m hoping for fewer mosquitoes.