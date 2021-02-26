Full closures scheduled this weekend on Hwys 121, 26

Some full closures of highways near Flower Mound will affect weekend traffic.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, at the latest:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121 at Sandy Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 26, then Bass Pro Drive.

All closures will allow crews to switch traffic on the southbound Hwy 121 mainlanes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. In addition, two new ramps will open: the southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to eastbound I-635 and the southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to the DFW Airport/Hwy 114.