City of Denton files lawsuit against ERCOT

The City of Denton on Thursday filed suit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in the District Court of Denton County seeking to prevent the unconstitutional use of public funds.

The City of Denton owns and operates Denton Municipal Electric (DME).

ERCOT is using a mechanism within its protocols known as “uplift.” Due to the recent record-high wholesale energy prices, some ERCOT market participants have failed to pay ERCOT for power purchases.

Ultimately, uplift may spread the costs of those ERCOT market participants to other market participants, including DME.

The city views the payment of the costs of other utilities as an unconstitutional gifting of public funds and unconstitutional lending of its credit.

Late Thursday, the district court granted a temporary restraining order in favor of the City of Denton in this matter.

The City of Denton will explore all legal options to protect the financial assets of the city and its ratepayers from improper use, the city said in a press release.

Read the full text of the City’s petition here.