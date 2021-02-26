Foodie Friday: Chef Florencio’s favorites at Shoal Creek

We’ve been big fans of Shoal Creek Tavern in Highland Village ever since it opened a few years ago. In fact, we love it so much that it’s where I opted to have my 50th birthday party a couple of years ago!

Chef Florencio’s mission is for you to feel like “the star of the show” from the moment you walk into any of his restaurants. And you really do feel that way when you visit Shoal Creek. It’s like getting to enjoy a meal with a bunch of old friends every time you come.

Shoal Creek has established some well-known menu favorites over the years, but Chef Florencio likes to mix it up as well, so at least once a year, you can usually find some new dishes on their menu.

On this visit, we got to check out some of Chef Florencio’s favorite menu items including:

Jalapeno Chicken which is a Chili lime-marinated chicken breast topped with a roasted jalapeño cilantro cream and queso fresco, served over Spanish rice and roasted cream corn.

Seafood Mixed Grill which is a combination of Grilled Salmon steak, bacon -wrapped Scallops and crab-cake-stuffed shrimp served with grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken and Waffles off of their weekend brunch menu made with Buttermilk-fried chicken, bacon, and fried eggs between sweet waffles, drizzled with Vermont maple syrup and served with skillet potatoes.

And then for dessert, we were in for a literal treat with their new Chocolate Eruption which is a chocolate cake with pockets of cheesecake, cookie crumbs, chocolate ganache, toasted almonds and pecans.

And, of course, being a tavern – Shoal Creek has an amazing menu of signature cocktails as well including their Blushing Rose and their Blackberry Lavender Martini.

We’re never disappointed when we visit Shoal Creek Tavern and we know you won’t be either. So, we encourage you to head over to the Shops at Highland Village this weekend to give them a try!

*Shoal Creek Tavern is located at 1701 Shoal Creek Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077.