Man dies after driving car into Lake Grapevine

A Hurst man died Wednesday afternoon after driving his car into Lake Grapevine, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The incident happened at Silver Lake Marina‘s boat ramp near the southeast corner of the lake. Texas game wardens and local fire departments responded and searched for the vehicle and pulled it from the water, where the driver’s body was found.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Edward Suarez by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

As of Friday, it is not known if this was an accident or not. TPWD did not release anymore information about the incident.