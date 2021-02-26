Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Man dies after driving car into Lake Grapevine

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
A view of Grapevine Lake from a top floor of the Lakeside Tower. (Photo by Brian Maschino)

A Hurst man died Wednesday afternoon after driving his car into Lake Grapevine, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The incident happened at Silver Lake Marina‘s boat ramp near the southeast corner of the lake. Texas game wardens and local fire departments responded and searched for the vehicle and pulled it from the water, where the driver’s body was found.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Edward Suarez by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

As of Friday, it is not known if this was an accident or not. TPWD did not release anymore information about the incident.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts