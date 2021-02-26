Denton Appraisal District closed for two weeks

The Denton Central Appraisal District will be closed from March 1-12 due to flood damage caused by a burst pipe during last week’s winter storm.

The district announced Thursday that due to that damage, it will be shut down to the public for those two weeks, and acknowledged that it comes at a bad time for local property owners.

“We understand all of the pressure that our property owners are under, and can assure you we will be working diligently during this time to finish unresolved 2020 appraisals, preparing for the 2021 notices, and getting our building put back in order,” the district said in a news release. “We sincerely hope the additional effort from our team will relieve some of the stress this difficult time has placed on the citizens of Denton County.”

Appraisal Review Board hearings that were canceled because of the storm will be rescheduled for March 15-19. The district asked residents to not overwhelm the county tax office during this time because “until we complete the 2020 appraisals, the Tax office is unable to do their part.”

DCAD was already trying to catch up on work that had been delayed months because of software issues.