Harpool students to be relocated to nearby schools

Harpool Middle School students will return to class after spring break at one of three nearby Denton ISD schools, depending on which grade they’re in.

Harpool Middle School in Lantana is closed through the rest of the school year due to major water damage as a result of burst pipes during last week’s major winter storm. The district had announced earlier this week that all Harpool students will learn remotely until after spring break, and then the Harpool students who are enrolled in in-person learning would go back to class at a different location.

In an email to families Wednesday, the district said that it is currently planning to have all sixth graders at Adkins Elementary School in Lantana, all seventh graders at E.P. Rayzor Elementary School in Lantana, and all eighth graders at Guyer High School in south Denton, giving those students an early start at their future high school campus.

The district is now working with each campus to dedicate specific areas/wings for the displaced Harpool students, faculty and staff members. The relocation plan begins March 16.