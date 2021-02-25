Denton County Giving: Cloud 9 Charities

There are so many incredible nonprofits here in Denton County and we were recently privileged to sit down with Kim Cloud and Stacey Miller of Cloud 9 Charities to discuss the mission and impact they’ve had here in Denton County for nearly 20 years.

Cloud 9 Charities has hosted dozens of events since being founded in 2004, allowing them to donate over $2 million to various local charities.

And then in 2012, Kim had an idea for her own charity, Bedtime Rescue.

After watching an episode of 60 Minutes in about the rising number of homeless school-aged children here in the United States, Kim was inspired to create a nonprofit that could provide temporary shelter for those in similar circumstances.

You may think to yourself, is there really that big of a need here in Denton County and Lewisville ISD? Yes. There are currently over 1,100 registered homeless children in LISD alone. All due to different circumstances whether it be job loss, domestic abuse, a fire destroying their home, etc.

Since being created nearly 10 years ago, Bedtime Rescue has provided short-term housing solutions to many families and children here in our area.

Each year, Cloud 9 Charities and Bedtime Rescue host two events – The Best Little Brewfest in Texas and Giving & Golf. All of the proceeds from these two events go towards supporting the mission of Bedtime Rescue.

As you can imagine with COVID, the demand for assistance from nonprofits like Bedtime Rescue have grown exponentially. And so Cloud 9 Charities and Bedtime Rescue could use your help more than ever. You can contribute monetary donations at any time on their website or by shopping through Amazon Smile. You can also sign up to be a volunteer on their website. If you own a business here in Denton County, they are always looking for corporate sponsors as well.

So, head to Cloud9Charities.org to learn more about this amazing nonprofit’s mission to help families right here in our community. And if you can, find a way to contribute to helping their cause!