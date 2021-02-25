Home
Flower Mound celebrates 60th birthday

Flower Mound Town Hall
Flower Mound Town Hall, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound turns 60 years old Thursday.

On Feb. 25 1961, a little more than 100 people voted at Flower Mound Presbyterian Church for the incorporation of Flower Mound, avoiding annexation by the city of Irving, according to a town social media post.

Bob Rheudasil was soon thereafter elected the town’s first mayor with 51 votes. Ten years ago, he spoke about the town’s first half-century and how much it has changed. Click here to read more from that interview. Click here for more information on Flower Mound’s history.

