Flower Mound celebrates 60th birthday

The town of Flower Mound turns 60 years old Thursday.

On Feb. 25 1961, a little more than 100 people voted at Flower Mound Presbyterian Church for the incorporation of Flower Mound, avoiding annexation by the city of Irving, according to a town social media post.

Bob Rheudasil was soon thereafter elected the town’s first mayor with 51 votes. Ten years ago, he spoke about the town’s first half-century and how much it has changed. Click here to read more from that interview. Click here for more information on Flower Mound’s history.