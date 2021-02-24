Some local schools closed through spring break or rest of school year

Some schools in southern Denton County will remain closed through spring break — or much longer — due to damage caused by last week’s major winter storm.

Harpool Middle School in Lantana will be closed through the rest of the school year due to flooding caused by frozen pipes. All Harpool students will be learning virtually until spring break, and students enrolled in face-to-face instruction will return to in-person classes on March 16 at another location, according to Denton ISD. The district will announce the new location(s) and provide more information for Harpool families at a later date.

In Argyle ISD, Hilltop Elementary School and Argyle Middle School will be closed through spring break due to water damage. The district said in an email to AISD families that Hilltop and AMS are scheduled to reopen to in-person instruction on March 15, immediately after spring break. All students at both campuses will continue in virtual learning through March 5.