Local agencies providing free rides to vaccination clinics

In a collaborative effort with Denton County, the Denton County Transportation Authority and Span Inc. of Denton County are working jointly to provide bus transportation to Denton County Public Health vaccination clinics, beginning Friday.

The complimentary service is only available to those who have a scheduled vaccination appointment at Texas Motor Speedway, according to a news release from the county.

“We are so appreciative of our local transportation partners who jumped at the opportunity to provide transportation to our residents who need assistance in arriving at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This effort is part of our mission to ensure everyone across all four corners of the county has access to transportation in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Anyone who has received an appointment notification for a COVID-19 vaccine after registering with the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal is eligible to use bus transportation to a clinic on the appointed day, according to the county. Residents should call DCTA Customer Service at 940-243-0077 as soon as they receive a text, email or phone notification of their vaccination appointment. They will be able to ride a bus nearest to their appointment time at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. at two locations – the DCTA Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 East Hickory St., in Denton or the Hebron station, 952 Lakeside Circle in Lewisville.

“As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to more people, DCTA is dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a hindrance in getting vaccinated,” said Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO. “Offering this service aligns with our commitment to help keep our communities safe and provide mobility options for those who need it.”

All shuttle passengers must be registered and have an appointment for the TMS Vaccination clinic and have proof of appointment (QR code, text or email) ready to show the DCTA shuttle operator. The bus will only be going to TMS. If an individual does not have an appointment, a vaccination will not be provided, according to the county.

All of DCTA’s COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during these trips. Passengers must comply with the federal mask mandate and social distance at least six feet apart. All DCTA vehicles, are cleaned daily with a medical-grade disinfectant and the agency has hand sanitizer stations on bus vehicles for riders to practice hand hygiene.

DCTA will also coordinate with Span Inc. to provide transportation to anyone with special needs or without access to transportation to one of the two DCTA locations. Space on the buses will account for COVID-19 safety recommendations to allow for social distancing. The buses will go through a mass transit lane at TMS for quick access to provide vaccines to all occupants in a timely manner.