Denton family chosen for Habitat’s 104th home

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County announced the recipient of its 104th family partner home on Tuesday at the Habitat corporate office in Denton.

A family of three has been selected by Habitat’s Homeownership Services Committee and Board of Directors as the next family partner for their 104th home build.

Noe Sosa, Violeta Puga, and 3-year-old daughter Brigitte were surprised with the news on Tuesday afternoon by Habitat for Humanity of Denton County staff. They were invited to the office under the pretense of filling out additional paperwork for their application, but instead were surprised with a celebration and announcement that they had been chosen for Habitat’s Homeownership Program.

“Thank you so much!” exclaimed Violeta Puga after Habitat’s Homeownership Services Manager, Nancy Rodriguez, announced the great news. “We are so happy!”

Violeta Puga takes care of their daughter full-time, and Noe Sosa works full-time in construction.

“The Puga Sosa Family currently lives in a crowded one-bedroom apartment because they cannot afford a two-bedroom,” said Nancy Rodriguez, Homeownership Services Manager of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County. “Their daughter is getting older and needs her own room and space to play safely in the backyard. They are a hardworking family and very deserving of this Habitat for Humanity home.”

Families in need of decent, affordable housing apply for homeownership through Habitat’s Homeownership Program. Habitat’s Homeownership Services Committee made up of volunteers selects homeowners anonymously based on three criteria: 1) the applicant’s level of need; 2) their willingness to partner with Habitat; and 3) their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan. This selection then moves anonymously to Habitat’s Board of Directors for final approval.

Habitat’s homebuyers invest 350-400 hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” into building their home, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners, in addition to paying an affordable mortgage and receiving financial education.

The home will be built on 1108 East Hickory Street in Denton. Preparations for the lot have already begun, thanks to Habitat’s Construction Manager, Build Committee, and numerous community partners. Following permit finalizations with the City of Denton, the groundbreaking and official construction of the home will begin.

“Habitat for Humanity constructs affordable houses for low-income families who otherwise would not be able to own their own home. It was wonderful to meet our 104th family and to experience their joy in discovering the possibility of homeownership,” explained Lora Blakeslee Atkinson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County’s 104th home is sponsored by Wells Fargo, the State of Texas, the City of Denton, BBVA, and the Paul R. Voertman Fund. Numerous in-kind community partners also provide labor, materials, and expertise to the build.

The groundbreaking for this home will take place this Saturday, February 27, at 11 a.m. at the build site on 1108 East Hickory Street in Denton.

Depending on weather and availability of volunteers, the home should be completed in four to six months.