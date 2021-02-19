Winter storm damages Argyle school buildings

Two Argyle schools canceled classes next week so repairs can be made to damaged buildings.

Due to freezing temperatures, a water pipe burst Friday morning at Hilltop Elementary and the campus sustained significant flooding. The flooded areas include the main corridor, Pre-K/Kindergarten area, specials classrooms and portions of the library and administration offices.

Hilltop Elementary will transition to virtual learning for all students next week Feb. 22-26.

The restoration process has started and Argyle ISD officials will receive an update from the company working at Hilltop next week on the progress and determine if more work is needed the week of March 1-5. Students and staff will not return to the campus until the restoration work is completed and the campus is in safe condition.

Argyle Middle School students will also transition to virtual learning Feb. 22-26 following water damage to the campus on Wednesday.

The damage occurred after a sprinkler head connected to the fire sprinkler system froze and burst Wednesday morning and the campus sustained significant flooding. The damage occurred in the lower level of the academic wing and impacted the entire administration area.

The cafeteria, library, band hall, athletics and gymnasium at AMS were not impacted by the flooding. The new classroom addition and all of Phase II construction for the new high school were also not damaged.

The district quickly secured a professional water damage restoration company that started work Thursday. This is expected to be an immense project that will take at least all of next week, school officials said in a press release.

As the case at Hilltop, Argyle ISD officials will receive an update from the restoration company next week and will update families Thursday evening on the status of AMS and instruction for March 1-5.

Monday, Feb. 22 was already a scheduled Virtual Day in Argyle ISD, so this will assist Hilltop and AMS teachers with providing a plan of expectations for parents and students.