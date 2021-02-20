COVID and indoor air quality

By Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services



My wife was recently exposed to COVID and had to quarantine at home. The rest of our family was healthy so we had to keep her isolated.

We sealed off the upstairs where she stayed for 14 days and blocked off the return air in that space. We installed an Air Scrubber on our AC system which purifies the air as it passes through the system and also kills viruses (yes COVID-19) in the air and on surfaces.

I can’t say my wife enjoyed the isolation, but I can say that the virus was not spread in our home.

Studies have shown that household air is often 10 times more polluted than outdoor air. All the bad stuff humans and pets bring in from the outside is now trapped to breed and multiply. Then it is recirculated throughout the home by your AC system. This has a significant impact on allergies, asthma, and many other respiratory conditions. It has also been associated with causing or developing such issues in otherwise healthy humans.

We do the maintenance on thousands of AC systems yearly. When we inspect the blower wheel and compartment, we often find them to be coated in a fine layer of dust, fungus and mold. This is the breeding ground for the BAD STUFF.

If contaminated air is continually passing through your AC system then it only makes sense to treat and purify it through that same system.

At Force Home Services, we have industry leading solutions to address airborne contaminates safely and effectively in your home. I can safely say they all cost less than a trip to the emergency room or long-term treatment of a respiratory condition.

(Sponsored content)