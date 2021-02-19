Vaccine clinics to resume next week with focus on second doses

The winter weather derailed COVID-19 vaccinations this week, but Denton County Public Health (DCPH) plans to play catch-up next week.

DCPH will only vaccinate individuals due for their second doses on the week of February 22, starting with those due this past week. All clinics this month will take place at Texas Motor Speedway.

Those concerned about getting their second shot late need not worry, heath officials said.

If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. However, in a pinch, you can safely delay the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be, according to the CDC.

“A delay is not super-critical. In fact, that delay is allowed by the CDC and FDA. There is no danger to the patient due to the delays, according to research,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH.

“What we know is that the second dose can be administered weeks after, even months after the due date. There is no danger in that delay.”

If you have received your first dose through DCPH, you will receive communication regarding your second dose appointment 2-3 days ahead of your second dose clinic.

Those who have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from another provider should return to that provider for a second dose.

First doses are anticipated to resume with the availability of additional vaccine, starting the week of March 1. Individuals #83,593 and above will begin receiving appointments for first doses the following week.

Due to the weather, DCPH’s call center is currently closed but will reopen Monday, February 22. If you have any questions or concerns, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 940-349-2585, next Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more or sign up for DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist, visit DentonCounty.gov/vaccine.