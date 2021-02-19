Towns to adjust water, sewer rate calculations

With all the extra water being used either to drip faucets or if you experienced a water leak during the winter storms, you may be wondering how this will affect your water and sewer charges. Some southern Denton County towns and cities have a plan in place for just this type of situation.

The Town of Flower Mound normally calculates residential sewer rates for the following year based on winter quarter average water usage (the months of December through February). With the recent weather, the town is adjusting the sewer rate calculation to not include the usage during this week’s storms.

For a possible adjustment to your water bill due to a pipe breaking, residents should complete a leak adjustment form available here. The form can be submitted via email, in person, or by mail. For questions, contact Utility Billing at [email protected] or call during business hours at 972.874.6010.

Highland Village uses a winter average (the lowest 3 of 4 months water usage from December to March) to determine max monthly sewer charge. Each month, the lower of actual usage or this average is used to determine the sewer amount. Thus, excess water usage with an event such as a burst pipe or increased usage because of dripping faucets during this period will be discarded, as the highest month usage is thrown out.

For water charges, the City of Highland Village also has an ordinance to allow adjustments for documented residential water leaks. A billing adjustment is allowed for residents who provide proof of repairing a water leak. Only one month’s billing may be considered for adjustment. Call the city at 972-317-5558 for more information.

Other Denton County municipalities, such as the two Lantana Fresh Water Supply Districts, are considering similar measures.