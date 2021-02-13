Harvest Happenings — February 2021

Did you know that Harvest has a teen council? We started in 2016 with 10 teens. Today, we have 50 members. We created the council to encourage teens to take ownership and leadership in their community. They plan activities that interest them, serve those in need by helping with the North Texas Food Bank, and connect with other teens in the neighborhood. Members of the Council earn community service hours and letters of recommendation for college and employment.

Every January, we elect new leaders. I am personally excited about the 2021 leaders because they represent all of Harvest. We have homeschool, Northwest ISD, Argyle ISD, upper and lower classman represented.

I asked the President-Elect, Taylor McClain, why she wanted to run for president of the Council and she said, “being president helps build my resume for college. I really want to lead in the fundraising efforts for the North Texas Food Bank to help those who haven’t been as lucky to have the life I’m living. I want them to know that we see them and we hear them.”

I love her heart. Taylor moved to Harvest a few years ago over the summer. I remember she was shy and didn’t know anyone. I invited her to a teen council meeting and she immediately felt accepted and welcomed. She developed friendships that summer, and when school started in the fall she was able to walk through the school doors with confidence… and with friends by her side.

Reaching teens is no easy task. You have to meet them on their level and on their terms. It took me about a year playing basketball, attending school events, and hanging out with a few teens in the community to gain their trust. To see this council grow, teens engaged in their community and giving back makes it all worth it! I am excited about these leaders and look forward to see what they accomplish this year.