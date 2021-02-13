Harvest, Justin residents identified as victims of Fort Worth crash

Residents of Justin and Harvest are among the six people who were killed Thursday in the massive pileup crash in Fort Worth.

More than 130 vehicles were involved in the crash — which officials called a Mass Casualty Incident — early Thursday morning in the southbound Express Lanes of I-35W near downtown Fort Worth, according to FOX 4. Icy road conditions caused drivers to lose control, and prevented others from being able to stop before hitting the cars in front of them. Videos circulated on social media of some of the collisions involving tractor-trailers. More than 60 people were injured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified five of the six people who were pronounced dead at the scene, and two of them were from southern Denton County. Tiffany Gerred, a 34-year-old Harvest resident, and 47-year-old Michael Wells of Justin were among those who died of blunt force injuries in the crash, according to the medical examiner.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up for Gerred’s family to cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser set a goal of $3,000, but had raised more than $41,500 by Saturday afternoon.