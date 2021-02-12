Foodie Friday: St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen

“Argyle’s love letter to the iconic city of New Orleans.”

That’s the story behind one of Argyle’s newest restaurants, St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen, created by the Radical Hospitality Group and located in the old Fuzzy’s location on the corner of FM 407 and 377.

We’ll admit it – we felt a lot like we were walking into a New Orleans restaurant when we walked into St. Argyle’s. With its nods to famous New Orleans locations like the French Quarter and Cafe du Monde, those of you who have been missing visiting The Big Easy will love visiting here!

And we all know that one of the things New Orleans is best known for is its amazing cuisine. St. Argyle’s has that too! Their menu is full of incredible Cajun dishes like Gumbo and Red Beans & Rice.

We had the chance to try out several of their most popular and signature dishes that we can’t wait to tell you about.

First up was their Crawfish Boil which they’ll always have available during crawfish season. It’s made with live crawfish, their signature crawfish seasoning, corn, potatoes, and lemon wedges. I’ll admit I’m not the most experienced crawfish eater, but I had no problems figuring out how to eat these delicious guys!

Then we also got to try their Popcorn Shrimp served with fries, slaw, and hush puppies and their signature Blackened Salmon served over Basmati rice and with a mango relish on top.

And we all know you’ve never truly experienced New Orleans until you’ve had a beignet from Cafe du Monde. St. Argyle’s has some amazing beignets that are sure to satisfy your craving. They have amazing height and are the perfect combination of dense and fluffy.

St. Argyle’s also has a fantastic full-service bar where you can order beer on tap, wine, Hurricanes, or any of their signature cocktails like The “GOAT” made with Codigo and Velvet Falernum (AKA their Sweet ‘n Spicy Margarita).

In addition to amazing food and a warm atmosphere, St. Argyle’s also offers lots of great entertainment and events. They’ve got regular live music and they’re currently gearing up for a week full of Mardi Gras celebrations including the following events:

Saturday, February 13: Car Parade from 2:00-4:00pm with live music, games, costumes, and free beignets for anyone who shows up with a decorated car!

Tuesday, February 16: Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil with live music from 5:00-8:00pm.

They also currently have Mardi Party Packs available for purchase for $49 and they include 1/2 gallon Hurricanes, DIY Shrimp Boils, and King Cake Beignets.

As you can tell, there’s no shortage of delicious food, fun, and hospitality at St. Argyle’s. Plus, did we mention you can even buy a boat?! If you haven’t been to visit them yet, consider joining them for their Mardi Gras celebrations, dine in with them, or order some of their food for takeout. You’ll be very happy you did!

*St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen is located at 421 US Highway 377, Argyle TX 76226.