Bartonville Town Update — February 2021

Greetings from Bartonville!

Our mild winter is coming to a close and many of us are ready for spring’s sunshine and flowers. Spend some time outdoors at the Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As our next season approaches, the Town of Bartonville continues to work hard for our community.

On Jan. 10th, a special Bartonville resident and World War II veteran, Roberta (aka Tutu) DuTeil, had her 99th birthday. The Town of Bartonville was excited to join her family in coordinating a drive-by parade in celebration of her life and many accomplishments on Jan. 17.

Many thanks to the Bartonville Police Department, Double Oak Police Department, Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Denton County Emergency Services District #1, the Women Veterans of America – Denton, and Bartonville residents for their participation in the parade.

As Mayor, I also issued a proclamation proclaiming Sunday, January 17, 2021 “Roberta Tutu DuTeil Day.” We wish Tutu a very happy birthday and thank her for her service to our country.

A video of the event can be viewed on the Town’s Facebook page and Town’s website under the Notices/News section.

In January, Town Council approved the next street project for the continued improvements to our roads. In the coming months, residents will see street repairs taking place throughout Bartonville, including West Jeter Road and McMakin Road. This road work is in addition to the annual street maintenance projects the Town will carry out throughout the year. With technical guidance from qualified engineers and the support from our residents, the Town of Bartonville is proud to continue investing in the infrastructure that will benefit our community for years to come.

The Town of Bartonville is now accepting applications for Bartonville Town Council Places 1, 3 and 5 in preparation for the Saturday, May 1 General Election ballot. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on February 12, 2021. More information is available at www.townofbartonville.com/elections.

Save the date! The Town of Bartonville’s Annual Spring Clean Up will be held on Saturday, April 10th from 8 to 11 a.m. At this event, Bartonville residents will have the opportunity to shred any unwanted documents; donate usable items; and safely dispose of bulk items and electronics waste. Reminders will be shared with residents as we get closer to the date. This event is a favorite for our community, and we are looking forward to it!

Lastly, Town Hall will be closed for the President’s Day holiday on Monday, February 15th.

Vaccines, warmer weather, and sunnier days are just around the corner!