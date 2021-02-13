Northlake Notes — February 2021

The New Year has begun in earnest and many priorities for this year are underway. This month a new waste contract is being decided, potentially adding missing services and benefiting cost-wise from intense competition in the industry to the benefit of our residents.

The Northlake Home Rule Charter Committee has finished its work. Representatives from all over Northlake spent the last couple months crafting a charter for our town to consider at the May elections. We are grateful for their work under difficult circumstances due to COVID, but still moving us forward to obtain the benefits of home rule.

The Northlake and Chadwick Commons business areas are coming online. We welcomed PJ’s Coffee to Northlake this month and the new outlet is already proving to be a lively and friendly place. The outfitting on several new restaurants, retailers, and service businesses is in the final stages. For the entrepreneurs who have labored to bring their vision to pass in a difficult year, we look forward to patronizing their establishments. Many of them are residents of our town or nearby communities so we can also enjoy the knowledge that we are giving our business to those in our community. We wish them every success!

Most importantly the work, especially by our medical community and Denton County, to prepare and execute an orderly disbursement of the COVID vaccine has been exemplary. Our most vulnerable and the medical front lines in the first phase are getting protected and in doing so taking the most significant steps yet to remove the threat of the disease and make meaningful progress towards a return to society as we knew it. Texas Motor Speedway, put to unique use for high school graduations, is signing up for a distribution event in true Texas-sized fashion.

As the New Year shapes up, we look forward to better days ahead.