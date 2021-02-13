News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2021

Greetings Double Oak Neighbors,

Danny Fletcher Sworn-In as Precinct 4 Constable

Congratulations to Constable Danny Fletcher and his family on his swearing-in as Denton County Constable for Precinct 4.

I attended the January 1, 2021 swearing-in ceremony of our newly-elected Denton County officials held at the historic Courthouse on the Square. It is always a fun and wonderful morning to visit with the officials and their families.

Congratulations to those who were sworn-in on January 1, 2021: Judge Sherry Shipman, Judge Doug Robison, Judge Jim Johnson, Judge Tiffany Haertling, Judge Lee Ann Breading, Judge Derbha Jones, Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Tax Assessor Michelle French, Commissioner Ryan Williams, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Constable Johnny Hammons, Constable Michael Truitt, Constable Dan Rochelle, Constable Danny Fletcher, Constable Doug Boydston and Constable Richard Bachus.



Thanks to these officials and all who serve in Denton County.

Double Oak’s Fire & Police Departments

Our small town is fortunate to have dedicated and highly qualified leaders and officers/firefighters serving within our Public Safety Departments. Every day I see these heroic men and women protecting our town and providing service to our businesses and residents.

Our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department operates under the leadership of Fire Chief Scott Whisenhunt who has served on the department for 20 years.

Kathy Heimerdinger serves as the Assistant Fire Chief and has been with the department for 15 years.

Bob Bowen is the Battalion Fire Chief and has 23 years of service on the department.

Recently appointed Police Chief Ruben Rivas has 15 years with the department and 21 years in law enforcement.

Assistant Police Chief Cassandra Gaines joined the department in January after retiring from Flower Mound with 27 years of service and has 28 years in law enforcement.

Detective Sgt. Clint Murphy has been with the Double Oak Police Department for six years and has 25 years in law enforcement.

Our community is truly blessed with caring and dedicated firefighters and police officers in each department. Be sure to wave and tell our firefighters and police officers thank you when you see them.

May 2021 Mayor and Town Council Election

The citizens of Double Oak will elect a mayor and two council members in May. For more information, please contact town hall or check the website at www.double oak.texas.gov. Candidate filing information will be posted on the website as candidates file. The deadline to file is Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Denton County Public Health Providing COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Denton County Public Health Department has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those currently eligible. Double Oak residents and friends in other Denton County communities who have received their drive-up vaccines have been very complimentary of the Denton County process.

Thanks to Denton County Public Health, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, our Commissioner Dianne Edmondson & Commissioners Court, First Responders, Medical Corps and all volunteers and organizations who are responsible for such an efficient and professional experience.

Please visit the Denton County website for information at www.dentoncounty.gov

Waketon Road Improvement Project

The project is set to go out for rebid and will be advertised in late February and early March. Bids will be due in late March. In the future we will have Waketon Road Improvement Project information on the town website. Double Oak thanks our partners in Flower Mound and we thank Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson for their assistance and support.