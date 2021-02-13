Senior Talk DFW: Love never ends

This month we celebrate love.

“Love – agape – is patient and kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. … Love never ends” (1 Cor. 13:4-8a)

Love, like hope, springs eternal. It knows no age limits, no retirement dates, no physical or mental infirmities.

How does this relate to older adults? We see great examples of parents and grandparents who have been in love for 50+ years and still act it. How were they able to hold on to the romance? And we see examples where people have been married for 50+ years and act like strangers.

Do we think because they are older that they cannot love? Or that they don’t deserve love? No one is ever too old to fall in love. Most older adults do not want to spend their last decades alone.

What happens when an older adult loses their mate who was the love of their life? How do they adjust? Some want to love again. Others believe they’ll never find love again.

When the older adults in our world find love again, how we react? Are we supportive? Do we say it’s too soon? Or not support their decisions? Or fight them?

We have a great example in our family. We lost my father-in-law in 2001. My mother-in-law was single for about 15 years. Then she met a wonderful man online. They knew each other for about four months when they got engaged and then married about a month later. My sister-in-law wondered if it was too soon. My response was “what should they be waiting for?” They enjoyed almost three years together before he passed. It was fun to hear my mother-in-law giggle.

We aren’t promised tomorrow. Love today, love tomorrow. It’s a choice.

Edwena Potter is a Certified Senior Housing Professional with Keller Williams Realty.

(Sponsored content)