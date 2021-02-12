Filing period ends for local elections

The filing period for local office has now come and gone.

Filing began on Jan. 13 for a place on the May 1, 2021 General Election ballot, and all applications had to be filed by 5 p.m. on Friday. As of 5 p.m., below is a list of all the candidates for the local races that will be on the ballot this spring. The information is according to town and school district websites. It will be updated if any last-minute applicants are added. If any entities end up having no contested races, they will cancel their election.

Argyle

Mayor

Bryan Livingston

Town Council Place 2

Ron Schmidt (i)

Town Council Place 4

Cynthia Hermann (i)

Bartonville

Town Council Place 1

Jim Roberts

Jeff Traylor (i)

Town Council Place 3

Clay Sams (i)

Town Council Place 5

Justin Northeim

Josh Phillips (i)

Copper Canyon

Mayor

Greg Porter

Ron Robertson (i)

Town Council Place 2

Larry Johnson

Ted Stranczek (i)

Town Council Place 4

Dale Andrews

Robin Douglas-Davis (i)

Double Oak

Mayor

Von Beougher

Town Council (2 seats)

Patrick Johnson

Casey Parsons

Scott Whisenhunt (i)

Flower Mound

Mayor

Stephanie Bell

Derek France

Itamar Gelbman

Cheryl Moore

Jehangir Raja

Town Council Place 4

Jim Engel (i)

Ani Umoh

Highland Village

City Council Place 3

Andrew Crawford

Mike Lombardo (i)

City Council Place 5

Jason Bates

Tom Heslep (i)

City Council Place 7

Dan Jaworski (i)

Northlake

Mayor

David Rettig (i)

Town Council Place 4

Roger Sessions (i)

Town Council Place 5

Bill Moore

Danny Simpson (i)

Argyle ISD

Board of Trustees Place 4

Phyllis Clark

Ritchie Deffenbaugh (i)

Board of Trustees Place 5

Leona McDade (i)

Denton ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

Barbara Burns (i)

Kathy Tillman

Board of Trustees Place 2

Keith Antigiovanni

Amy Bundgus

Sheryl English

Mark Osborne

Lewisville ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

Buddy Bonner

Paige Dixon

Board of Trustees Place 2

Allison Lassahn (i)

Sheila Taylor

Northwest ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

DeAnne Hatfield (i)

Board of Trustees Place 2

Kevin Lebanik

Mark Schluter (i)

Voting

All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.

All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.

Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.com.