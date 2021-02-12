Filing period ends for local elections

The filing period for local office has now come and gone.
Filing began on Jan. 13 for a place on the May 1, 2021 General Election ballot, and all applications had to be filed by 5 p.m. on Friday. As of 5 p.m., below is a list of all the candidates for the local races that will be on the ballot this spring. The information is according to town and school district websites. It will be updated if any last-minute applicants are added. If any entities end up having no contested races, they will cancel their election.
Argyle
Mayor
- Bryan Livingston
Town Council Place 2
- Ron Schmidt (i)
Town Council Place 4
- Cynthia Hermann (i)
Bartonville
Town Council Place 1
- Jim Roberts
- Jeff Traylor (i)
Town Council Place 3
- Clay Sams (i)
Town Council Place 5
- Justin Northeim
- Josh Phillips (i)
Copper Canyon
Mayor
- Greg Porter
- Ron Robertson (i)
Town Council Place 2
- Larry Johnson
- Ted Stranczek (i)
Town Council Place 4
- Dale Andrews
- Robin Douglas-Davis (i)
Double Oak
Mayor
- Von Beougher
Town Council (2 seats)
- Patrick Johnson
- Casey Parsons
- Scott Whisenhunt (i)
Flower Mound
Mayor
- Stephanie Bell
- Derek France
- Itamar Gelbman
- Cheryl Moore
- Jehangir Raja
Town Council Place 4
- Jim Engel (i)
- Ani Umoh
Highland Village
City Council Place 3
- Andrew Crawford
- Mike Lombardo (i)
City Council Place 5
- Jason Bates
- Tom Heslep (i)
City Council Place 7
- Dan Jaworski (i)
Northlake
Mayor
- David Rettig (i)
Town Council Place 4
- Roger Sessions (i)
Town Council Place 5
- Bill Moore
- Danny Simpson (i)
Argyle ISD
Board of Trustees Place 4
- Phyllis Clark
- Ritchie Deffenbaugh (i)
Board of Trustees Place 5
- Leona McDade (i)
Denton ISD
Board of Trustees Place 1
- Barbara Burns (i)
- Kathy Tillman
Board of Trustees Place 2
- Keith Antigiovanni
- Amy Bundgus
- Sheryl English
- Mark Osborne
Lewisville ISD
Board of Trustees Place 1
- Buddy Bonner
- Paige Dixon
Board of Trustees Place 2
- Allison Lassahn (i)
- Sheila Taylor
Northwest ISD
Board of Trustees Place 1
- DeAnne Hatfield (i)
Board of Trustees Place 2
- Kevin Lebanik
- Mark Schluter (i)
Voting
All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.
All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.
Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.com.