Denton County reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that eight more residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 382.

The COVID-19 deaths reported Friday include two residents of Prairie Estates in Frisco over 70, a man over 80 who resided at Autumn Leaves of Carrollton, a woman over 80 who resided at Atria Carrollton, a man over 80 who resided at Hollymead in Flower Mound, a Denton main his 60s, a Corinth woman in her 70s and a Pilot Point man in his 70s.

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these eight individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we eagerly await additional vaccines, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with masks, distancing, and hand washing.”

Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH director, has said many times that when DCPH reports COVID-19 deaths, these are deaths that have been determined to have been caused by COVID-19, not just someone who had the coronavirus and died of something else.

DCPH also announced 529 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, 491 of which are active, as well as 572 new recoveries. There are now 14,878 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.