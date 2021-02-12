Argyle Intermediate School to only have fifth grade next school year

Argyle Intermediate School will be a fifth-grade-only campus in the 2021-22 school year, due to projected rapid enrollment growth and available capacity at Argyle West Elementary School.

Argyle ISD is preparing for a lot of changes in the next few years in attempts to address growth caused by new housing developments. All current fourth graders at Argyle West Elementary will attend Argyle Intermediate for fifth grade next school year, according to a letter to AISD families. Argyle Intermediate currently serves fourth and fifth grades.

This decision, and the one to add fourth grade to Hilltop Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year, were made last month, according to the district. Also, starting next school year, the Argyle High School on Hwy 377 and newer Argyle Middle School in Canyon Falls will switch campuses permanently.

By the 2022-23 school year, a third elementary school is expected to open in Canyon Falls.