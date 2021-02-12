More local students learning in-person than in September

A larger percentage of local students are signed up for in-person learning now than when the 2020-21 school year began, according to data from local school districts.

When the school year started, a large percentage of students were enrolled in remote learning options because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, data shows that families are now more comfortable sending their kids to school — which most agree is the better learning experience for the students — than they were earlier in the pandemic.

In Lewisville ISD, the school year began with 52.16% of secondary students and 58.18% of elementary students enrolled in in-person learning, while the rest were enrolled in remote learning options. Today, 62.04% of secondary students and 75.7% of elementary students are learning in-person.

Among local districts, Denton ISD has seen the greatest percent change since the first day of school enrollment. Nearly 53% of its 30,000+ students were enrolled in face-to-face learning in August. Now, 73.5% are learning in schools.

In Argyle ISD, about 20% of students were enrolled in virtual learning in August. When the new quarter began Jan. 5, that number was down to about 12%. Northwest ISD has seen less change than the other local districts. The school year began with 76.5% of students learning in-person, and now it’s 80.6%.

The trend toward more students in schools expected to continue for the final grading period of the school year this spring, as more vaccines are administered and the weather warms up.