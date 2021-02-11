Winter Storm Watch issued for this weekend

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County, from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

A major winter storm is expected to bring snow accumulations of 3-7 inches on Sunday and Monday, along with bitterly cold temperatures.

“Near blizzard conditions possible,” the weather service message says. “Travel will become nearly impossible and could become life-threatening. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below 0 could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”

Until Sunday, little to no winter precipitation is in the forecast, but temperatures will likely stay in the lower 30s during the day and in the lower 20s at night. Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions with their homes and families ahead of the bitterly cold and snowy weather.