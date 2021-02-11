11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that 11 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 374.

The deaths reported Thursday include three Denton residents in their 70s or older, two men — one in his 60s, one over 80 — of unincorporated southwest Denton County, a man in his 70s of unincorporated southeast Denton County, a man in his 70s of unincorporated northwest Denton County, a man in his 70s who resided at Hollymead in Flower Mound, a Corinth man in his 70s, a Dallas man over 80 and a Frisco woman in her 70s.

“Today we are reporting eleven COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As vaccines roll out, we must all continue to mask up and socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH director, has said many times that when DCPH reports COVID-19 deaths, these are deaths that have been determined to have been caused by COVID-19, not just someone who had the coronavirus and died of something else.

DCPH also announced Thursday that it has confirmed 676 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 604 of which are active, as well as 630 new recoveries. There are now 14,928 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.