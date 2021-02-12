Winter Storm Warning issued for early Saturday through Monday night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of North Texas, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and ending 6 p.m. Monday.

As of Friday evening, the weather service is expecting patchy freezing drizzle from 12 a.m. Saturday through about noon in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Then, a wintry mix of sleet and/or freezing rain is expected from around midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday, transitioning to snowy conditions through Monday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected from midnight to mid-morning on Monday.

Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are possible, also combined with a light glaze of ice. Bitter cold, wind and near-blizzard conditions are possible, with wind chills as low as -15 degrees. The weather service says hazardous conditions will persist for several days, making travel “nearly impossible and possibly life-threatening.” The cold temperatures will also be dangerous, as residents should protect themselves and loved ones from frostbite and hypothermia, and their homes from frozen pipes.

After this weather event, more snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday.