Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Denton County

Get ready for a messy commute on Thursday morning.

Areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected overnight into early Thursday morning in Denton County. Some bursts of sleet may occur in thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Ice accumulations around 1/10 of an inch will be possible.

A little ice can cause big problems. Slick roads, bridges, and overpasses can be expected through early Thursday, and poor road conditions may persist into the afternoon, forecasters say. See the latest forecast here.

Exceptionally cold conditions appear likely by the weekend. Wind chill values will fall into the single digits–possibly below zero- starting Saturday and continuing through Tuesday.

Snow is expected across Denton County late Sunday through Monday. Some significant accumulations may occur with temperatures falling below 10 degrees and breezy conditions.

Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates and check back here for updates.