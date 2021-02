Sushi Damu, an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, is now open in Flower Mound.

Located at 3651 Justin Road (in the shopping center in front of Academy), Sushi Damu serves a variety of sushi and sashimi, in addition to tempura, fresh, low carb and baked rolls, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Appetizers, salads and entrée options are also available. View a full menu online.