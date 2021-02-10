Dixon: Flower Mound in good hands with interim town manager

I am pleased to announce the Town Council selected Debra Wallace to continue serving as Interim Town Manager for the foreseeable future. While an extensive search resulted in an impressive candidate pool, the Town Council determined Ms. Wallace will provide the necessary guidance and stability for the organization, following the departure of former Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos and other key staff members.

She has provided excellent leadership to this organization during the recent transition, and given the need to fill key vacancies, the Town Council believes it is in our best interest to ask her to continue in that role until we feel we are ready for a new Town Manager to take on this important position.

Ms. Wallace has been with the Town of Flower Mound since 2013 and served as Deputy Town Manager and Chief Financial Officer, prior to stepping into the Interim Town Manager position in September 2020. She will continue her Chief Financial Officer duties, in addition to serving as Interim Town Manager.

I know there are many questions throughout the community revolving around the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and is distributing them statewide via large vaccination sites or hubs. These hubs were established by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in January to provide a simple way to sign-up for an appointment and rapidly vaccinate as many qualifying people as possible. These providers include hospitals, local health departments, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, and other clinics across the state. Regardless of where you live, you can get a vaccine at any hub. You can find a list of hubs by visiting dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

Two of our local hub providers are Denton County and Tarrant County Public Health Departments. Both departments have created an online registration form for eligible individuals who want to be put on a waitlist to receive the vaccine.

To sign-up for the vaccine through Denton County Public Health’s Vaccine Interest Portal, visit dentoncounty.gov/covid19vaccine.

To sign-up for the vaccine through Tarrant County Public Health’s Vaccination Request form, visit tarrantcounty.com/COVIDshot.

The vaccination form and registration process are different in both counties, so make sure you are carefully reading all registration details and instructions on the county websites. In addition, I recommend checking with your local pharmacy or health provider to see if they have the vaccine available. Vaccine supply is currently limited in Texas and it is going to take time for the state to receive enough vaccines for everyone in who wants to get a vaccine to receive one.

Each week, the CDC determines how many vaccine doses Texas will receive. Once DSHS is notified of the allotment, DSHS staff presents possibilities for distribution to the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP). Then, the panel makes adjustments and recommendations to the Texas Commissioner of Health, who has the final decision on that week’s vaccine distribution.

Vaccinations are just the beginning of the end of the pandemic. I urge everyone to be patient and remain vigilant, as we all must do our part to protect our health and the health of our friends, family, and community. Just because we’re tired of the pandemic, does not mean it’s over.

In other news, the 87th Texas Legislature began on Jan. 12. Throughout the next couple of months, Flower Mound officials will monitor for potential State legislation that would aim at limiting local control. We are also on the lookout for any bills that could potentially have negative effects on our residents and businesses. If such a measure is considered, we will reach out to our State lawmakers to ensure our voice is heard. We are very grateful for our continued relationship with State Rep. Tan Parker and State Sen. Jane Nelson, both Flower Mound residents.

Also, the deadline to file for Flower Mound Mayor and Town Council Place 4 in preparation for the Saturday, May 1 General Election ballot is Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. in the Town Secretary’s Office, located within Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Rd. For eligibility criteria and more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/elections.

As always, please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] if you have any questions or feedback.