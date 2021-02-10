Denton ISD won’t automatically cancel school due to bad weather

Denton ISD students shouldn’t expect to school to automatically be canceled because of inclement weather over the next week.

Inclement weather procedures for the 2020-2021 school year have changed, the district said in a social media post on Wednesday. Should a determination be made that inclement weather prevents DISD students and staff from safely traveling to their campuses, the district may pivot to online instruction and operations for all students and staff.

The decision to physically close our school buildings for in-person learners and staff due to inclement weather will be made prior to 6:30 a.m, when possible, according to the district, and will be reported on the district’s website, social media pages and local news media.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 3 p.m. Thursday because freezing rain is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. Accumulations up to a quarter-inch are possible, and it may cause icing on roads, bridges and overpasses. Hazardous conditions could impact drivers on Thursday morning.

More patchy freezing drizzle is in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning, followed by extremely cold temperatures through Tuesday. Residents should take precautions to prevent their pipes from freezing, because temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Wednesday.