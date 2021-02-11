St. Argyle’s hosting Mardi Gras car parade Saturday

The new St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen in Argyle will host a car parade this weekend to celebrate Mardi Gras.

“Just because the Mardi Gras parade was called off in New Orleans, that doesn’t keep us from having some fun in Argyle,” the restaurant said in a news release.

The car parade is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and every vehicle that comes decked out in its finest and ready for a Fais-Do-Do (Cajun Dance Party) gets a free bag of beignets and will be entered to win a $200 St. Argyle’s gift card.

St. Argyle’s opened in November in the old Fuzzy’s location on Hwy 377, just north of FM 407.