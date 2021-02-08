Victims of fatal I-35W crash identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Argyle woman and girl who were killed in a crash on I-35W in Northlake on Jan. 31.

The crash occurred between FM 1171 and FM 407 in the northbound lanes of the interstate when a car struck another car, causing the second car to hit the barrier and roll several times. Rose Morgan, 58, and 4-year-old Lux Carter, both of Argyle, were pronounced dead on the scene and another child was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the first car fled the scene, but was quickly found and arrested.

According to an online fundraiser, Morgan was the children’s grandmother. The GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the 3-year-old boy’s medical bills.