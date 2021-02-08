Argyle, Corinth residents among latest to die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide coronavirus death toll to 348.

The deaths reported Monday include a Hickory Creek man in his 60s, a Frisco woman in her 70s, a Corinth man in his 70s and an Argyle woman over 80.

“As we near 50,000 community members vaccinated for COVID-19 within Denton County, we must remember the seriousness of this disease,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today, we are announcing four more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County community members. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH director, has said many times that when DCPH reports COVID-19 deaths, these are deaths that have been determined to have been caused by COVID-19, not just someone who had the coronavirus and died of something else.

DCPH also announced 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, 551 of which are active, as well as 933 new recoveries. There are now 14,712 active cases in the county.

DCPH vaccinated more than 27,000 residents last week, and will adminster 22,000 more vaccine doses this week at Texas Motor Speedway, according to a news release from the speedway. The drive-thru vaccination clinics will be held Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the speedway for people who have signed up in the county vaccination portal and have been notified of appointments.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.