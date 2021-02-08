Lombardo seeking reelection to Highland Village Council

Mike Lombardo, 51, has filed for reelection on the May 1 ballot for Highland Village City Council, Place 3.

Lombardo has served on the Highland Village City Council since June 2014 and has served as Mayor Pro Tem for the last two years. He previously served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 2012-14. No one else has filed to run against Lombardo as of Monday, according to the city website. The deadline to file is Friday at 5 p.m.

Lombardo is a native Texan and has lived in Highland Village for almost 20 years, according to a campaign news release. Lombardo is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has worked in the Parking and Transportation Management industry for 29 years. He currently serves as the Vice President of Business Development for one of the largest parking management firms in North America.

“”My ongoing goals are to ensure that our city is safe, our Police and Fire Departments have the best people and equipment, to promote the highest quality developments, to keep our taxes low and to strive to maintain local control here in Highland Village, not in Austin or Washington,” Lombardo said in a statement. “I am proud of the work we have done as a city during my time on the Council, such as the installation of a state-of-the-art Emergency Dispatching System, the beautiful Doubletree Ranch Park, K-9 Kastle Dog Park, the brand new Kids Kastle and the hiring of our first new City Manager in 17 years.”