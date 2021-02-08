Beougher running for mayor of Double Oak

Double Oak Town Councilman Von Beougher formally announced Friday his candidacy for mayor of Double Oak.

“I believe that we should give back to our community in various ways,” Beougher said in a statement. “If elected, my desire is to continue the good works of our current town administration and preserve the quality of life that we all love in Double Oak.”

Beougher is currently the only candidate who has filed to run for mayor, according to the town. Current mayor Mike Donnelly has previously announced that he won’t seek reelection. The deadline to file for local elections is 5 p.m. Friday, and Election Day will be May 1.

Beougher and his wife, Kelly, and three daughters moved to Double Oak from Hickory Creek in 2005. He served on Double Oak’s Board of Adjustment for nine years before he was appointed to fill a vacant Town Council seat in 2019. He served on the Taylor Oaks neighborhood HOA Board for seven years and continues as the chair of its Architectural Review Committee.

Beougher’s work history includes 30 years as a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas, according to a campaign news release, working for G&A Engineers in the late 1980s, a firm which he later purchased and built up from five employees to 48 before merging with McAdams Company in 2018, now a 300+ person Professional Design firm.

His history of community service currently includes being a member of the boards of PediPlace, Metroport Chamber of Commerce, and Texas Motor Speedway Children’s Charities, President-Elect of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers Denton Chapter, and formerly Hickory Creek Planning and Zoning Commission, past President of Lewisville Noon Rotary Club and Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2014.