Flower Mound mayor won’t seek reelection

Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon announced Tuesday that he won’t run for reelection this spring.

Dixon, who previously served on Town Council and was elected mayor in May 2018, said he wants to spend more time with his family and on other projects.

“This month, Amanda and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary, a special milestone that magnifies my desire to spend more time with her and our two daughters,” Dixon said in a statement. “Both Amber and Lauren will graduate this May; Amber with her Masters from University of North Texas and Lauren her Bachelors from the University of Arkansas. If 2020 has had a silver lining for many of us, it is that we’ve been able to spend more time as a family, something I’ve not been able to do as much as I’d like. In addition, there have been many major changes in our lives over the past few years and it is now time for me to focus my time and energy on other projects.”

Dixon’s seat expires in May and will be on the ballot in the May 1 General Election. As of Tuesday, no one has filed for the seat, according to the town website. Dixon said the town needs a mayoral candidate who can “provide sound guidance and reasoning to the Council.”

“I feel our next mayor should be able to meet with professional businesspeople to encourage high paying employers to come to town as well as run town meetings with efficiency and respect for others on council and the citizens they represent,” Dixon said. “I wish that person nothing but success as they take over as mayor and help write the next chapters for Flower Mound.”

Dixon said that “Flower Mound is facing some big issues” now and in the next few years.

“Guiding the growth on our western and southern borders, ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place and maintaining our economic health are just a few of the many critical decisions our council will be making that will impact the health and safety of our community,” he said.

Click here for more information about the May 1 election.