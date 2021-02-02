‘Proud Boy’ with local ties charged in storming of U.S. Capitol

A man with local ties and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was arrested Friday in Corinth on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, was one of many in an insurrectionist mob made up of ardent supporters of Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol that day, according to a criminal complaint filed against Goodwyn by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As the U.S. Congress convened to certify the presidential election results, the large crowd forced entry into the building, forcing the Congress members to be evacuated. Several people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died during the riot, according to the Associated Press.

Goodwyn was seen and identified in a video that was live-streamed online in which Goodwyn called a police officer an “oathbreaker” after the officer directed him out of the building. An associate of Goodwyn’s identified him in the video and also showed the FBI some social media messages and posts by Goodwyn from the Capitol siege. In one post, a message from his account said “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple minutes.”

According to the complaint, Goodwyn is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, a far-right men’s organization that received national attention in the first presidential debate when Trump was asked to denounce them and he told them to “stand back and stand by.”

According to Goodwyn’s website and LinkedIn pages, he attended Marcus High School in Flower Mound before moving to San Francisco. He was with family in Corinth last week when he was taken into custody and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.