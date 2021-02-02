Weir: Dr. Bonner running for LISD Board, Place 1

Well folks, each new year signals a new round of campaigns for public office. You will remember (although most of us want to forget) that the pandemic caused the 2020 local elections to be held off until the November General Election. Thankfully, this year, our local election day will be back on schedule as the first Saturday in May. Therefore, not including early voting, local elections will be held on Saturday, May 1. Those include town and city elections as well as elections to school boards.

Dr. Buddy Bonner is a retired career public educator who worked in Lewisville ISD for three decades in a variety of increasingly responsible instructional leadership and administrative roles including:

Classroom instructor at Milliken MS, 1991-1995

Assistant Principal at Briarhill MS, 1995-2000

Principal at Arbor Creek MS, 2000-2002

Director and Executive Director of Human Resource Services, 2002-2011

Central Zone Leader / Lewisville HS Feeder Pattern, 2011-2015

Assistant Superintendent of Employee Services, 2015-2020

During my video interview of Dr. Bonner he explains the role of the Board of Trustees, when and where they meet, how they affect the administration of the school district and several other educational topics. In addition, he tells us why he decided to run and what he hopes to add to the Board.

The following is from Dr. Bonner’s website: Personal Bio – Dr. Buddy Bonner for Lewisville ISD Place 1 (buddy4lisd.com)

Hi, I’m Dr. Buddy Bonner, and I am running for Place 1 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

I spent my entire professional career as a public school educator in Lewisville ISD. I began teaching as a Social Studies and Language Arts instructor at Milliken Middle School in 1991 and retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Employee Services in May 2020. In between I served as a campus administrator at Briarhill Middle School and Arbor Creek Middle School and worked in Human Resources and School Leadership in the Central Zone serving the 21 schools in the Lewisville HS feeder pattern. During my career as an educator, I enjoyed the great opportunity to work at what I loved every day and was fortunate to serve the students, parents, staff and community of Lewisville ISD.

I graduated from Canton High School in 1985 and am a 6th generation Texan. I attended college at the University of Texas-Tyler and graduated in 1989. After completing certification to teach, I began my career as an educator in Lewisville ISD. I earned my Master’s degree from the University of North Texas in 1994 and later received my Doctorate degree from Dallas Baptist University in 2017.

I believe in living in the community in which I work. I moved to Lewisville ISD in 1992 at the age of 25 and spent my adulthood in this outstanding community. Over the past three decades, I have lived in Lewisville (17 years), Highland Village (10 years), and Flower Mound (2 years). I currently reside in Lewisville with my wife Rebecca, a school counselor. Our blended family of five children have all attended Lewisville ISD schools. Four of the five have graduated high school from Marcus HS or Lewisville HS and attend or graduated colleges like Texas A&M, Ouachita Baptist University, the University of North Texas, and the University of Alabama. Our youngest child attends Briarhill Middle School.

I have attended Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church since 1998 and have served on several committees there and in the community, including Lewisville Noon Rotary, Special Abilities of North Texas, and as an alternative on the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Board.

Service to the students, parents, and staff of Lewisville ISD defined my career as a public educator. I seek to continue serving the Lewisville ISD community as a member of the Board of Trustees and help continue its long legacy as the premier public school district in Texas. I appreciate your early vote April 17 to April 29 or your election day vote May 1st and would be honored to serve you as a member of the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.