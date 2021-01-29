Edmondson: Good news, bad news!

Well, the good news is that we are expecting more than 30,000 doses of COVID vaccine next week so we will need to run multiple clinics for several days next week.

The bad news is, we cannot continue to run the clinics as efficiently and quickly as we have been — unless we get more volunteers to help! That is why we need YOU.

Medical experience is NOT required! Literally hundreds of volunteers for various shifts and various duties will be needed for non-medical responsibilities, including putting up and taking down the drive through tents, checking in the registrants, traffic control and direction, etc. So, if YOU can volunteer in any way, it will be a big help as we are really going to make a huge dent in that 135,000 registrations queue!

To apply to become a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer, please phone 972-434-7400 or even better, apply online here.

A coordinator for volunteers has just been brought on board, but there have been dozens of applications turned in online, so it may be a few days before you receive a response. Thank you in advance for your help — it really will make a difference in saving lives!