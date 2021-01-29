Denton County planning large vaccination clinics at Speedway

Denton County is planning to hold several large COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week at Texas Motor Speedway as it prepares to administer a much bigger allotment of doses than it has since receiving the first vaccines last month.

The larger venue will be necessary to administer vaccines on a much larger scale. The most vaccine doses Denton County has received so far is just under 10,000, and it provided about 10,000 vaccinations total during two drive-thru clinics this week.

But earlier this week, the county announced that it was expecting a much larger allocation of 31,500 vaccine doses from the state, and it is now in talks with Texas Motor Speedway to vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day for several days at the speedway next week, according to a county spokesperson.

There are currently more than 140,000 people signed up in the county’s Vaccine Interest Portal, and the county will send out appointment notices to an estimated 30,000 of those people early next week for vaccination clinics next week at TMS.

Denton County is asking for more volunteers to help with the scaled-up vaccinations. Anyone interested in assisting with the vaccination clinics is asked to volunteer in the Medical Reserve Corps at https://www.dentoncounty.gov/758/Medical-Reserve-Corps. Volunteers will undergo a background check and are asked to complete an online orientation.