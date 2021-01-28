Denton County reports 5 more resident COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that five more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 313.

The deaths reported Thursday were all men over 80, one each from Carrollton, Lewisville, Trophy Club, Pilot Point and Prairie Estates in Frisco.

“We are saddened to report the loss of five more individuals to COVID-19 in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH also announced 737 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, 643 of which are active, as well as 505 new recoveries. There are now 15,221 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.