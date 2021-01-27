Traffic light being installed near Argyle

Construction is nearly complete on a new traffic signal on FM 1830 near Argyle.

The town of Argyle requested the traffic light be installed at the intersection of FM 1830 and East Hickory Hill Road. Traffic can get backed up on Hickory Hill as drivers wait to turn onto or cross FM 1830, and there have been several crashes in that area in recent years. The Texas Department of Transportation measured the intersection, found that it met the standards to warrant a signal and approved the request, according to a TxDOT spokesperson.

The traffic lights are up now, and TxDOT is currently waiting on power to be established at the traffic signal, according to TxDOT. Once it has power, a 30-day test period will begin, the first three days of which the signal will flash red as a warning to drivers that it will soon be operational.