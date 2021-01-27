Roanoke stimulates local economy with shopping vouchers for residents

In another form of local business stimulus, the city of Roanoke recently distributed hundreds of shopping vouchers to residents to spend at Roanoke businesses.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Roanoke City Council and the Roanoke Economic and Industrial Development Corporation authorized a stimulus program to assist businesses negatively affected by the pandemic, according to a news release from the city. Phase 1 of the program was completed in June 2020 and distributed $147,000 to 63 qualified Roanoke businesses.

Earlier this month, Phase 2 of the program was completed. The city offered Roanoke households one of hundreds of $50 shopping vouchers that can be redeemed at 63 participating Roanoke stores and restaurants, according to the city. Through the voucher program, the city reimbursed the businesses a total of $14,000. Most of the redeemed vouchers were used at restaurants, while 10% were used on retail and 7% for beauty purchases.