14 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 14 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 308.

The deaths reported Tuesday include two men and one woman over 80 who resided at Anthology of Denton, two men in their 70s who resided in southwest unincorporated Denton County (which includes Lantana), four Denton men (two in their 50s, two over 80), a woman over 80 who resided at Brinker Denton SCC, a man in his 70s who resided at Prairie Estates in Frisco, a woman over 80 who resided at Prestonwood Court in Plano, a Little Elm man in his 70s and a Carrollton man in his 70s.

“Today, as we report 14 more individuals who’ve passed away from COVID-19, we ask you to pray for their families and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though our COVID-19 inpatient rates are decreasing at local hospitals, we must remain vigilant in practicing public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 774 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 629 of which are active, as well as 651 new recoveries.There are now 14,880 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.