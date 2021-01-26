Flower Mound High School creates Hall of Fame

Flower Mound High School announced Tuesday the creation of the Flower Mound High School Hall of Fame.

FMHS will induct its inaugural class this spring. The selection committee, comprised of current Flower Mound High School staff and community members, is looking for nominations to review, and the selection committee would like the community’s help in finding nominees to review.

The FMHS Hall of Fame award will be given to former students of Flower Mound High School whose achievements, character and service to others serve as an inspiration to FMHS students today, according to a LISD news release.

Criteria to be considered for this award include:

Graduate of FMHS

Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years

Achievements in their chosen field

Service to community and/or country

Personal accomplishments

Contributions to society

Role model for youth

If you would like to nominate an individual for this honor, fill out the digital nomination form here: https://forms.gle/zLZizh5c4qN8LnTV7. Nominations must be received by Feb. 16.